Army Jawan Killed In Pak Firing In Jammu And Kashmir's Poonch

An army jawan was killed by sniper fire that came from across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district today. Army sources said the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire and targeted a forward post at Mankote-Balnoie sector in the district.Sepoy Pawan Singh Sugra, who was injured in the sniper attack, died during treatment, the army said.Yesterday, another jawan was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Baramulla district's Uri sector. On Monday, the Pakistani Army had also targeted forward posts on the Indian side at Baba Khori area in Rajouri district's Naushera sector.The army has said the Pakistani military has violated the border ceasefire 285 times till August 1 since the beginning of the year. The number of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in 2016 was 228, the army said.