Army Jawan Killed In Ceasefire Violation By Pak Army In Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army which opened fire today on Indian posts along the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.Eleven persons, including 9 soldiers, were killed and 18 people injured in 18 ceasefire violations by Pakistan this month."Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked firing on Indian Army posts in Sunderbani sector at around 1805 hours today. The Army retaliated strongly and effectively", a defence spokesman said.In the exchange, Rifleman Jayadrath Singh, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpuir district, was grievously injured and succumbed to his injuries, he said. The soldier is survived by his wife.