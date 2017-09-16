2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Machil Sector, Infiltration Bid Foiled

Two terrorists were killed today as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said in Srinagar."An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two terrorists were killed.Weapons have been recovered from the terrorists, the spokesman said.