2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Machil Sector, Infiltration Bid Foiled

Weapons have been also been recovered from the terrorists.

All India | | Updated: September 16, 2017 10:49 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Terrorists Killed In Jammu And Kashmir's Machil Sector, Infiltration Bid Foiled

The incident took place in Machil sector of north Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. (File photo)

Srinagar:  Two terrorists were killed today as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machil sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, defence officials said in Srinagar.

"An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machil sector and two terrorists have been killed," defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two terrorists were killed.

Weapons have been recovered from the terrorists, the spokesman said. 

Trending

Share this story on

5 Shares
ALSO READHere Is Why Kangana Ranaut Rejected Salman Khan's Sultan
MilitantJammu and Kashmirinfiltration bid

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranLucknow CentralLogan LuckyICC RankingsGoogle Pixel 2Jio

................................ Advertisement ................................