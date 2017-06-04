Army Denies Pak Claim Of Video Targeting Indian Posts

The Indian Army has denied Pakistan's claim that five Indian soldiers were killed and bunkers were destroyed yesterday along the Line of Control. A purported video of the incident, circulated by Pakistani army, is "false and fabricated", the army said.A tweet from a Pakistani army spokesperson claimed that the five soldiers were killed in cross-border firing on Saturday. Pakistan claimed it was retaliating Indian fire at Tatta Pani Sector. The 27-second video was released today.Army sources said there has been no casualty except a woman, who had been injured in the firing. "The tweet by ISPR (Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations) is wrong," sources said.After India accused Pakistan of helping terrorists cross the Line of Control, the armies of India and Pakistan have been targeting each-others' posts for several weeks. The accusation came after two Indian soldiers were murdered and mutilated along the Line of Control in April.On May 23, the Indian Army had released a video of a massive fire assault on Pakistani posts across the Line of Control, sending a message that it would destroy locations across the border that are aiding infiltration by terrorists.The firing from rocket launchers, anti-tank guided missiles, automated Grenade Launchers and recoilless guns, was conducted at what appeared to a forested area, where bunkers have been built. The army later said the "punitive fire assault" was part of its counter-terrorism operations.A day later, Pakistan posted a video claiming an Indian post was destroyed. The video, however, turned out to be an edited one.Ceasefire violations by Pakistan are also often linked to infiltration attempts by terrorists, the army has said. Officers said the firings may increase over the next few weeks as the snow in the high passes of Himalayas melt and terrorists make more attempts to cross over.