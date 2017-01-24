Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Visits Eastern Command, International Borders With China

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat today made his first visit to the Eastern Command after taking over the office and also went to the forward areas at the international borders with China.General Rawat's visit is significant after the terrorist ambush, in which three Assam Rifles personnel were killed on Sunday at Wara village near Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, Defence sources said.The Army chief also visited the strategic Gajraj Corps where he was received by GOC-in-C Eastern Command Lt Gen Praveen Bakshi and Gajraj GOC Lt Gen A S Bedi at Tezpur Air Force Station.The sources said a high level security meeting with senior officials of Gajraj corps was held this evening.Defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneet Newton told PTI that a security review meeting on the areas falling under under Gajraj Corps was also held.The Army chief was satisfied with the operational preparedness of Gajraj Corps and encouraged all its ranks to keep up the high state of alertness and professionalism displayed by them.General Rawat had commanded a Corps in the Eastern Command and is well acquainted with the nuances of operational scenario here, he said.The Army chief accompanied by the Eastern Army Commander and the Corps Commander also visited Tawang and the forward areas at the international borders with China in western Arunachal Pradesh, the Defence sources said.The Chief was briefed by the Corps Commanders on the security situation in the Corps, both from external threat and internal security point of view in the bordering area, they added.