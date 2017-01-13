Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Says 'Soldiers Must Use Grievance Boxes'

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said today that soldiers must raise their complaints internally, referring to recent videos of a Border Security Force or BSF jawan complaining about poor food and near starvation."Whoever has any complaint can tell me directly," the Army Chief said on Friday, addressing his first press conference.After the BSF jawan's video, there have been more videos of personnel airing their grievances on pay and conditions.He said there are suggestion and grievance boxes in the Army headquarters and commands and urged the troops to use them."This press conference, which is held on eve of the Army Day, is very relevant to us, as I would like to reach every jawan through you (media). We are one team and we work as one force to ensure India is secure and peaceful," he said.General Rawat also stressed on the need to counter the "enemy who will try tactics to destroy India's secular fabric."