Army Chief Backs 'Innovative' Tactics For 'Dirty War' In Kashmir: Report

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who recently gave a Commendation Card to Major Leetul Gogoi -- the officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep while rescuing a group of election officials during assembly elections in Srinagar -- today said innovative tactics were required for Kashmir, where a "dirty war" is on."When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men 'just wait and die'," General Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust Of India."I would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones," General Rawat said.