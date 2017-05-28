Army Chief Backs 'Innovative' Tactics For 'Dirty War' In Kashmir: Report

"When people are throwing stones and petrol bombs at us, I cannot tell my men 'just wait and die'," General Bipin Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust Of India.

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 28, 2017 15:00 IST
The Army tied a protester to a jeep in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent stone-pelting from a mob.

New Delhi:  Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who recently gave a Commendation Card to Major Leetul Gogoi -- the officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep while rescuing a group of election officials during assembly elections in Srinagar -- today said innovative tactics were required for Kashmir, where a "dirty war" is on.

"I would have been happy if the protesters were firing weapons at the armed forces instead of throwing stones," General Rawat said.

Kashmir human shieldArmy ChiefKashmir violenceJammu and KashmirArmy chief General Bipin Rawat

