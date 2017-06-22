Arjun Rampal 'Wouldn't Have Done' Daddy If He Failed Look-Test Arjun Rampal, who plays gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Daddy says, "Getting the look right was very important for me"

Actor Arjun Rampal is all set to star in a Daddy, a biopic on Arun Gawli , a Mumbai-based gangster-turned-politician. Going by the trailer of the film, Arjun bears a striking resemblance to Arun Gawli. The actor says that he wouldn't have acted in the film if his look-test had failed, reports news agency IANS, "Getting the look right was very important for me. I wouldn't have doneas an actor if I failed the look-test. So after the writing was done, the scary part came -- the look test. I told Ashim (Ahluwalia) that if my look-test is miserable, I will still produce the film, Ashim will still direct it, and we will get another actor who would look like Arun Gawli," he told IANS. Arjun is the co-writer and producer of the film as well.Watch the trailer of Daddy here: Daddy tracks Arun Gawli's life from 1970s , when he became one of the gangsters in Mumbai to becoming a crime lord. He served as an elected legislator from 2004 to 2009.Of the film, Arjun said, "I am playing a real life character, so the first thing for me was to look like him. I did not go to the gym for two years and stopped lifting weight to lose 20 kg, as I had muscle. For the character, I had to look thin. Such physical transformation along with the production design through which Ashim created the world of Arun Gawli. It helped me as a performer."releases on July 21. The film also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Nishikant Kamat, Rajesh Shringarpure, and Anand Ingale.(With IANS inputs)