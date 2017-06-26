Arjun Kapoor Explains Why He's An 'Underrated' Actor "I don't underplay myself, but I don't like showing off. Maybe that's why I am underrated," said Arjun Kapoor

61 Shares EMAIL PRINT Arjun Kapoor wore this T-Shirt at a promotional event of Mubarakan New Delhi: Highlights 'I have been lucky to get a lot of success,' said Arjun 'I don't underplay myself,' he also said 'But I don't like showing off,' Arjun added



Arjun is the son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. He is the nephew of actors



Elaborating on his career choices, the Tevar actor said that he wants to make films at sufficient intervals to strike a balance between his personal and professional lives. "I want to work with better planning. If you do back to back films, then your personal life gets affected. It should be balanced," IANS quoted the actor as saying.



Meanwhile, Arjun

#arjunkabirthday #ranbir @sanjaykapoor2500 @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT

#arjunkabirthday #ranbir @sanjaykapoor2500 @arjunkapoor @ranveersingh A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 25, 2017 at 2:08pm PDT



In Mubarakan, Arjun Kapoor features in dual roles and co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan hits screens on July 23.



(With IANS inputs)



Arjun Kapoor blew out 32 candles on his birthday today and had set the mood with pre-birthday celebrations with the team of Mubarakan , his new film, on Sunday. For the promotional event, the 32-year-old actor arrived in casuals but particularly noticeable was his tee, which read 'underrated talent' in bold. Arjun's choice of wardrobe lead to the inquiry if he considers himself 'underrated', and he told news agency IANS: "I am a producer's son. I belong to the industry. When a film goes on floor, one person gains and another loses. I have been lucky to get a lot of success. I don't underplay myself, but I don't like showing off. Maybe that's why I am underrated."Arjun is the son of veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor. He is the nephew of actors Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor.Elaborating on his career choices, theactor said that he wants to make films at sufficient intervals to strike a balance between his personal and professional lives. "I want to work with better planning. If you do back to back films, then your personal life gets affected. It should be balanced," IANS quoted the actor as saying.Meanwhile, Arjun kicked off his birthday celebrations with friends and family comprising Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, filmmaker Karan Johar, Sanjay Kapoor and sister Anshula on Sunday night. Arjun wore the same tee to his Sunday birthday party.In, Arjun Kapoor features in dual roles and co-stars with Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty. Directed by Anees Bazmee,hits screens on July 23.(With IANS inputs)