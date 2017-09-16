Arjan Singh, Marshal Of Indian Air Force, Critically Ill

Arjan Singh had led a young IAF into the war in 1965 when he was hardly 44 years of age.

Went to R&R Hospital to see Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, who is critically ill. I also met his family members. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2017

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited the hospital and enquired about his health

Marshal of the Indian Air Force Arjan Singh, famous for his role in the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has been hospitalised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited him, said his condition is critical.Mr Singh, 98, the only officer of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to be promoted to five-star rank, was admitted to the Army's Research and Referral hospital this morning.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and IAF chief BS Dhanoa also paid a visit to the hospital in the national capital."His condition is critical," official sources said.He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of uneasiness.An icon of the Indian military history, Mr Singh had led a young IAF into the war in 1965 when he was hardly 44 years of age.In 1965, when Pakistan had launched its Operation Grand Slam with an armoured thrust targeted at the vital town of Akhnoor, Mr Singh led the Indian Air Force through the war with courage, determination and professional skill.He inspired the IAF to victory, despite the constraints imposed on a full-scale use of air force combat power.