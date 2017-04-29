Approved. Suresh Prabhu Clears Rail Project In This State In 3 Minutes

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 29, 2017 23:03 IST
Suresh Prabhu who is fairly active on twitter, responded to a proposal within three minutes.

Bhubaneswar:  A new railway line proposed by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik got a nod from Railway minister Suresh Prabhu, three minutes after he presented it to the minister.

Naveen Patnaik proposed a new line between Puri and Konark on twitter at 10.05 PM last night and the Railway Minister tweeted a positive response to it at 10.08 PM, three minutes later.

CM Patnaik, in his tweet, offered to bear 50 per cent of the project's costs.

"CM@Naveen_Odisha proposes state sharing 50 per cent of project cost for new rail line from Puri to Konark to boost tourism potential in #Odisha," the CMO Odisha said.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu immediately tweeted saying:
The minister also said that with state's contribution, the rate of return would be more than 20 per cent for the railways.

(With inputs from PTI)

