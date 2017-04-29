Approved. Suresh Prabhu Clears Rail Project In This State In 3 Minutes

Naveen Patnaik proposed a new line between Puri and Konark on twitter at 10.05 PM last night and the Railway Minister tweeted a positive response to it at 10.08 PM, three minutes later.
CM Patnaik, in his tweet, offered to bear 50 per cent of the project's costs.
"CM@Naveen_Odisha proposes state sharing 50 per cent of project cost for new rail line from Puri to Konark to boost tourism potential in #Odisha," the CMO Odisha said.
CM @Naveen_Odisha urged upon Union Min @sureshpprabhu for early sanction of this project & signing an MOU for timely completion 3/3— CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) April 28, 2017
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu immediately tweeted saying:
We are ready to sign it any day,we are waiting for it, as it was our initiative to share ownership with states of these JVs. @Naveen_Odishahttps://t.co/LTurg6jsYv— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) April 28, 2017
The minister also said that with state's contribution, the rate of return would be more than 20 per cent for the railways.
