Appealed To Pak For Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadhav 15 Times, Says India

New Delhi: India has sought consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav 15 times from Pakistan and will do all it can to ensure justice is done, the foreign ministry said today. Mr Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court last week on charges of spying.
"India had demanded consular access 15 times till now," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said at a media briefing today. "We don't know anything about Jadhav's location or condition in Pakistan; it is a matter of concern for India. We have no idea where he is and how he is doing. Whether he is healthy and whether he needs help; this is the reason why we need consular access," he said.
He said the Pakistan Deputy High Commissioner was summoned to the Ministry yesterday. The Ministry of External Affairs has sought details of legal proceedings against Mr Jadhav in Pakistan and wants Pakistan "to communicate officially what is the process for appeal", Mr Baglay said.
The government reiterated that allegations against Mr Jadhav are "baseless" and "there are attempts to misinform the international community which have failed in the past too". Pakistan has claimed all legal requirements were fulfilled in the trial of Mr Jadhav which resulted in his conviction.
Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Mr Jadhav from Balochistan on March 3 last year and alleged that he was a serving officer in the Indian Navy. The Pakistan Army had also released a "confessional video" of Mr Jadhav after his arrest. India denied the charges and maintained that Mr Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities.