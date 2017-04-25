'Apologise, Why?' BJP Lawmaker Raghav Lakhanpal Accused Of Rioting In UP's Saharanpur Defiant

Highlights BJP MP is accused of rioting and defying the police He allegedly held rally that led to riot-like situation in UP's Saharanpu A group led by him also targetted a senior police officer's home

A BJP MP charged with leading a procession without permission - which resulted in a riot-like situation in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur - and then targeting a senior police officer's home with a mob, is unrepentant. "Apologise for what?" a defiant Raghav Lakhanpal told NDTV.Last week, two groups clashed after one backed by Mr Lakhanpal tried to forcibly take out a procession through an area that is sensitive. Stones were thrown at the procession and when the police stopped it, a mob landed at the district Senior Superintendent of Police Love Kumar's house, broke a CCTV camera, some chairs and a nameplate. Mr Lakhanpal went on to make a speech in which he described the officer as "naalayak (worthless)" and said he would be removed.The 40-year-old lawmaker has said there is nothing wrong in what he said or did that day. "Apologise for what? For standing with people when they were attacked? For questioning the administration when they were not performing? The administration should apologise," he said.The only regret he felt, he added, was "we have such a bad local district administration."More than 300 people were charged for the violence and 10 have been arrested. Mr Lakhanpal said the situation in the village that day was "close to something that we see in Kashmir.""Police officers ran away from the scene in front of me. They left all the villagers and me and everyone else without any security. They were not even prepared to handle goons who were throwing stones, bricks, acid, firing in the air," he said.On landing at the police officer's home and allegedly shouting abuses, Mr Lakhanpal said, "An MP is entitled, it is his duty to visit the camp office of the SSP in case law and order breaks down and people's issues have not been addressed."He has been accused of rioting and also defying the police by trying to take out a rally. "Getting permission for the rally was not my job but of the people who were organizing it," Mr Lakhanpal said.