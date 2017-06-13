Anushka Sharma's Pari: It Takes More Than A Spooky Pic To Scare Twitter

Highlights
- Twitter's equating the first look of Anushka to Monday, arranged marriage
- Anushka stars opposite Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in Pari
- "Pari will be scarier than the Exorcist," read one of the tweets
My mood depends on what day it is. #Paripic.twitter.com/nIarPQjAod— East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 13, 2017
How my daughter looks everyday Vs How she looks when ladke walle are coming home #pari#anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/XexdPNBtTl— FunnyThings Moms Say (@IndianMomthings) June 13, 2017
Everyone had the same complaint during phillauri that how can a bhoot be so cute and friendly Aab lo horror in name of #Pari— Akira. (@last_cappuccino) June 13, 2017
*Anushka Sharma forgets to put kajal*— Nirmalya Dutta (@nemo_dutta23) June 13, 2017
Twitter: Anushka Sharma's #Pari looks terrifying and will be scarier than the Exorcist pic.twitter.com/jRLJrf19Sr
Almost nothing is known of Pari but it appears to belong to the horror genre - or perhaps revenge? Anushka Sharma has explored both in her previous two productions, NH10 and Phillauri respectively - though the 'horror' in Phillauri belongs strictly in single quoted, being heavily diluted with satire.
Pari will be Anushka's first movie with Parambrata, whose Hindi film credits include Kahaani. Newcomer Prosit Roy will direct Pari.
Pari will be Anushka's second work-in-progress - she's also going to be filming Aanand L Rai's project in which Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf. SRK and Anushka also have a film coming up in two months - Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and only recently revealed it's title. It releases on August 4, a week ahead of schedule.