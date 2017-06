Anushka Sharma's Pari: It Takes More Than A Spooky Pic To Scare Twitter

Highlights Twitter's equating the first look of Anushka to Monday, arranged marriage Anushka stars opposite Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee in Pari "Pari will be scarier than the Exorcist," read one of the tweets

My mood depends on what day it is. #Paripic.twitter.com/nIarPQjAod — East India Comedy (@EastIndiaComedy) June 13, 2017

How my daughter looks everyday Vs How she looks when ladke walle are coming home #pari#anushkasharmapic.twitter.com/XexdPNBtTl — FunnyThings Moms Say (@IndianMomthings) June 13, 2017

Everyone had the same complaint during phillauri that how can a bhoot be so cute and friendly Aab lo horror in name of #Pari — Akira. (@last_cappuccino) June 13, 2017

*Anushka Sharma forgets to put kajal*



Twitter: Anushka Sharma's #Pari looks terrifying and will be scarier than the Exorcist pic.twitter.com/jRLJrf19Sr — Nirmalya Dutta (@nemo_dutta23) June 13, 2017

The first look of Anushka Sharma from her new film Pari is the stuff of nightmares but Twitter is made of sterner stuff than we are. Instead of being chilled to the bone by the haunting image, Twitter (which is dead inside anyway) is churning out jokes. Irreverent social media wags are equating the arresting first look of Anushka to Monday, arranged marriage setups and more. The 29-year-old actress' previous film Phillauri, in which she played a ghost , was also invoked. Good thing Anushka Sharma has a sense of humour., which begins filming now, co-stars Bengali actor Parambrata Chatterjee and will be produced by Anushka. Here's a sample of the irreverence online:Almost nothing is known ofbut it appears to belong to the horror genre - or perhaps revenge? Anushka Sharma has explored both in her previous two productions,andrespectively - though the 'horror' inbelongs strictly in single quoted, being heavily diluted with satire.Pari will be Anushka's first movie with Parambrata, whose Hindi film credits include Kahaani. Newcomer Prosit Roy will directwill be Anushka's second work-in-progress - she's also going to be filming Aanand L Rai's project in which Shah Rukh Khan plays a dwarf. SRK and Anushka also have a film coming up in two months - Jab Harry Met Sejal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and only recently revealed it's title. It releases on August 4, a week ahead of schedule.