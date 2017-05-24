Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Make Another Grand Entry At Premiere Of Sachin Tendulkar's Film

Actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli, yet again stole the show at the premiere of Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, Sachin: A Billion Dreams, in Mumbai on Wednesday evening. This is Anushka and Virat's second appearance together within 24 hours - the much-talked about celebrity couple were the special guests at cricketer Zaheer Khan and actress Sagarika Ghatge's engagement party on Tuesday. At the premiere, Anushka looked uber-chic in a slate grey jumpsuit while Virat complemented her in style. Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali hosted the grand premiere ahead of the Indian Cricket Team's schedule for the Champions Trophy takes off.
Highlights
- Anushka, Virat arrived at the premiere together
- Anushka and Virat posed together for the cameras
- Earlier, the duo made an appearance at Zaheer Khan's engagement party
Anushka and Virat also posed with the hosts of the grand premiere - Anjali and Sachin. Anjali was pretty in pink while Sachin was suited up in black.
The premiere was also attended by the Indian Cricket Team, who are expected to leave for the Champions Trophy tonight, which is scheduled to kick off on June 1. Sachin posed with the men in blue, among them, spotted were Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Kedar Jadhav.
On Tuesday night, Anushka and Virat attended the engagement party of Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge, looking like the yin and yang of fashion in black and white. Anushka also accompanied Virat to Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding festivities in December last year.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been dating since 2013 with a brief interruption last year. In February this year, Virat made full closure on social media posting a cute Valentine's Day message for Anushka, sending the Internet into a meltdown.
Anushka Sharma was last seen in Phillauri, which she also produced, and will next make an appearance with Shah Rukh Khan in Imtiaz Ali's film. Virat Kohli leaves for the Champions Trophy with his team today.