Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Picture With Shah Rukh Khan And Jab Harry Met Sejal Director

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is celebrating his 46th birthday today and wishes have been pouring in for him from all across. Wishing the director on his special day, actress Anushka Sharma posted an adorable picture on social media along with Shah Rukh Khan and him. In the picture, SRK is seen as a turbaned Harry and she looks beautiful in a Punjabi suit as Sejal. The photograph seems to be taken from Jab Harry Met Sejal's Punjab schedule, pictures of which were circulated on social media earlier. "Happy happy to Imtiaz sir ji !! Thank you for making Anushka meet Sejal @imtiazaliofficial," wrote Anushka Sharma.
Jab Harry Met Sejal marks Anushka Sharma's third collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan. They earlier co-starred in films like Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. SRK and Anushka will reportedly be seen together once again in Aanand L Rai's yet-to-be titled film in which SRK will portray the role of a dwarf.
Imtiaz Ali and Shah Rukh Khan, who are working together for the first time, have decided to introduce their upcoming film Jab Harry met Sejal via 'mini trails'- a series of 30-second clips from the film, reported news agency IANS. The first of these trails will be unveiled on Sunday.
"The whole idea of 'mini trails' is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres," Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement to IANS.
Jab Harry Met Sejal is scheduled to release in theatres on August 4.
(With IANS inputs)