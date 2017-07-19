Anushka Sharma Is Mumbai-Bound. Wraps Shoot For Sanjay Dutt Biopic In New York

Anushka Sharma was shooting in New York for Sanjay Dutt biopic. After reaching Mumbai, she will start promoting Jab Harry Met Sejal

Anushka Sharma in New York (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Back to Jab Harry Met Sejal promotions," Anushka wrote
  2. Anushka began shooting for the biopic earlier this week
  3. Anushka's Jab Harry Met Sejal releases on August 4
Anushka Sharma, who was shooting in New York for Sanjay Dutt biopic, is all set to fly to Mumbai for the promotions of her forthcoming film Jab Harry Met Sejal. The 29-year-old actress posted about her schedule on Instagram with a caption that reads, "All set to fly back to the hood ... Mumbai and back to #JabHarryMetSejal promotions." Anushka reached New York last week. However, unlike her other colleagues, she did not attend the IIFA awards but rather spent time with cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli. Anushka started shooting for Sanjay Dutt biopic on earlier this week. The Rajkumar Hirani-directed film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt.

Here's what Anushka posted about her New York itinerary.
 
 

All set to fly back to the hood ... Mumbai and back to #JabHarryMetSejal promotions.

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

 
 

Makeup drill !! Last 2 days of shoot left for Dutt Biopic in NewYork then back to Mumbai for #JabHarryMetSejal

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Earlier this day, we caught a glimpse of Sonam Kapoor with Anushka in New York. Sonam too features in the film.
 
 

Gorgeous @sonamkapoor

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on



Have you seen this viral selfie of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohil yet?
 
 

Much needed break with my

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on



Of her role in the film, Anushka earlier told news agency PTI, "I am doing a cameo in the film but you all should be very excited for it. It will be a very good film. I am not playing his girlfriend, or a journalist, my character is the only fictional character in the film. It is not based on any living person that much I can tell."

Back home, Anushka will join Shah Rukh Khan in the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, which releases on August 4.

The plot of Sanjay Dutt biopic is based on the actor's rise to stardom after his debut film Rocky in 1981 and his imprisonment for possession of illegal arms.

Sanjay Dutt biopic releases in March next year.
 

