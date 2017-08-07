Anti-Terrorist Squad Gets Transit Remand Of Suspected Bangladeshi Terrorist

A local court today granted the transit remand of a suspected Bangladeshi terrorist to Uttar Pradesh police's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), a day after his arrest in Muzaffarnagar.Chief Judicial Magistrate Gopal Tiwari allowed the ATS transit remand of Abdullah after which it took him to Lucknow. Abdullah is allegedly associated with Islamic extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).He was living in the area for the past one month, IG, ATS, Asim Arun said.Earlier, Abdullah had been residing in the Deoband area of Saharanpur district since 2011. He had managed to get an Aadhaar card and passport prepared on the basis of fake identity, the officer said.He was associated with the ABT and involved in preparing fake identity proofs of terrorists, especially from Bangladesh, and help them find safe hideouts in India, Arun alleged.According to the police, ABT is an Al-Qaeda inspired Islamic extremist group based in Bangladesh. ATS teams from Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar and the district police team from Shamli conducted searches after Abdullah's arrest, the police said.During interrogation, Abdullah told ATS sleuths that he used to prepare fake identity proofs with the help of one Faizan, resident of Deoband, IG Arun said.