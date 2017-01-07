Another Woman Attacked In Bhubaneswar

Less than 24 hours after three girls were thrashed by miscreants on busy Nandankanan Road, another woman was today stabbed on her neck at Dumduma area, police said.The injured woman was identified as Tanuja Kumari Nayak, 29, a police officer said.She was rushed to Capital Hospital and from there she was shifted to a private hospital.According to the victim's brother, Ms Nayak was allegedly attacked by Manas, a real estate agent.The alleged attacker intercepted the car in which Ms Nayak was travelling and hit her neck with a sharp weapon, the complaint with the police said.Ms Nayak was going to Jharkhand with her brother.Tanuja's brother Debashish said his sister had purchased a plot of land from Manas and land dispute could be the reason behind the incident, the police said.Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhubaneswar, Satyabrata Bhoi said the police have already identified the youths involved in yesterday's attack on three girls on Nandankanan Road.