Anil Ambani Flies Sortie In Rafale At Aero India Show

All India | | Updated: February 15, 2017 23:27 IST
Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani siting inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft.

Bengaluru:  Reliance Group's Anil Ambani today took to the skies for a sortie in the French Rafale fighter jet aircraft at the Aero India 2017 airshow at Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru.

The 30-minute sortie was a low level flight with a vertical climb starting from 1,000 feet going up to 6,000 metres and with supersonic run and multiple envelopes.

"This is a proud moment for any Indian to have flown the world's most advanced fighter aircraft. I look forward to an opportunity to make these aircraft under 'Make in India' and serve our Nation, the Air Force and Navy," Mr Ambani said.
 
anil ambani

Anil Ambani climbing inside the cockpit of Rafale aircraft. (PTI)

Reliance Defence has set up a joint venture with Rafale manufacturer Dassault Aviation for the execution of offset obligations under the 36 Rafale aircraft deal for the IAF at a value of 7.87 billion euros or about Rs 59,000 crore.

Mr Ambani, a regular marathoner with a strict fitness regime, was kitted in flying overalls, G suit, Armee de l'Air jacket torso harness, flying boots and helmet with oxygen mask, sources at the five-day show said.
 

Reliance GroupAnil AmbaniAero India 2017Anil Ambani on Rafale jet

