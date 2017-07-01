Terrorists Hiding Inside Building In Kashmir's Anantnag, Woman Dies In Crossfire

The woman sustained injuries during the encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: July 01, 2017 11:06 IST
266 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorists Hiding Inside Building In Kashmir's Anantnag, Woman Dies In Crossfire

Click to Play

Anantnag encounter: Search operations were initiated in Dailgam village in the district.

Srinagar:  A major gun battle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag since early this morning. A woman was killed in crossfiring between security forces and terrorists holed up inside a house in the area, police said.

"Security forces were fired at when they launched an operation in Batpora village after a tip-off about the terrorists hiding in a house. In the cross firing, the woman was wounded and later succumbed to her injuries," the police said.

Tahira Begum, 44, sustained injuries during the encounter and was rushed to the district hospital, but she could not be saved, officials said.
 
feroz dar sho

SHO Feroz Ahmed Dar and five others were killed by terrorists in Anantnag on June 16.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Brenti-Batpora early today after they received information about the presence of at least three terrorists including Basheer Lashkari, a top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, who is believed to be the behind the killing of Kashmiri police officer Feroz Ahmed Dar and five other cops.

The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists, who he said were using residents as human shields, opened fire on security forces. Clashes have erupted and there are reports of stone throwing in the area.

"Some terrorists are still holed up in the house. Efforts are ongoing to take out the civilians," police said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Trending

Share this story on

266 Shares
ALSO READ'Good And Simple Tax', Says PM As Mega Reform GST Is Launched: 10 Facts
Anantnag AttackAnantnag encounterAnantnagJammu and Kashmir attackJammu and Kashmir cross-firingJammu and Kashmir

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................