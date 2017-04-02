Ammonia Leak At Warehouse In UP's Fatehpur, Labourers Feared Trapped

The ammonia leak took place at a cold storage in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur.

A suspected ammonia gas leak at a cold storage unit in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district on Sunday night triggered panic on Sunday night. Some labourers were feared trapped in the warehouse, a police officer told NDTV.

Nearby residents of the Jahanabad area were evacuated and movement of vehicles restricted.

Breathing in high concentrations of ammonia causes immediate burning of the nose, throat and respiratory tract. In smaller amounts ammonia exposure causes coughing, and nose and throat irritation.

