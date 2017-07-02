Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook Ordeal Continues, Complains On Twitter

Highlights
- "Tu kyun nahin khulta hai mare liye full mein," wrote Big B
- Big B has over 27 million followers on Facebook
- Last month, Amitabh Bachchan came across a similar situation
T 2472 - Arre yaar FB .. tu kyun nahin khulta hai mare liye full mein .. dalna hai yaar usme kuch baatein meri .. !! pic.twitter.com/k6HkGkmtF0— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 1, 2017
Last month, Amitabh Bachchan came across a similar situation. "HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up... my page does not open fully... been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, SAD!," he tweeted.
T 2466 - HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up ..my page does not open fully .. been like this for days ! Had to use this medium to complain ,,SAD ! pic.twitter.com/SvzUHBBDvT— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 25, 2017
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 along with along with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.
Last week, Big B finished shooting the first schedule of his forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. The film is expected to release on Diwali next year.
Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 102 Not Out opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.