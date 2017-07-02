Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook Ordeal Continues, Complains On Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan is facing trouble using Facebook as his official page does not download completely

All India | Written by | Updated: July 02, 2017 15:02 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook Ordeal Continues, Complains On Twitter

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Sarkar 3 (Image courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Tu kyun nahin khulta hai mare liye full mein," wrote Big B
  2. Big B has over 27 million followers on Facebook
  3. Last month, Amitabh Bachchan came across a similar situation
Actor Amitabh Bachchan is unhappy with his Facebook account. The 74-year-old actor is facing trouble using Facebook as his official page does not download completely. Big B, who has over 27 million followers on the social networking site, expressed his frustration on Twitter on Saturday. Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture of himself along with a hilarious tweet. "Arre yaar FB .. tu kyun nahin khulta hai mare liye full mein .. dalna hai yaar usme kuch baatein meri .. !! (Facebook, why don't you download my page completely, I need to write something), he wrote. This is not the first time that Big B has faced such an issue with Facebook.
 

Last month, Amitabh Bachchan came across a similar situation. "HELLO ! FaceBook ..! Wake up... my page does not open fully... been like this for days! Had to use this medium to complain, SAD!," he tweeted.
 

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan last featured in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 along with along with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.

Last week, Big B finished shooting the first schedule of his forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. The film is expected to release on Diwali next year.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in 102 Not Out opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, is scheduled to release in theatres on December 1.
 

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READAadhaar-PAN Linking Mandatory From July. How To Do It
Amitabh BachchanThugs Of Hindostan102 Not Out

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersThe Big SickBaby Driver

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................