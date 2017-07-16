Amitabh Bachchan Shares Throwback Picture From Sholay

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan delighted his fans and followers on Instagram by sharing a throwback picture from the sets of his 1975 movie Sholay. The black and white picture posted by Big B also features his co-star Dharmendra. The duo can be seen taking a break from filming the jail sequence of the movie. "Two very keen, committed, interested artists on the sets of SHOLAY. The jail sequence," wrote Mr Bachchan. In the Ramesh Sippy-directed film, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra featured as best friends Jai and Veeru. Actress Hema Malini and Jaya Bhaduri (now Jaya Bachchan) also starred in lead roles.
See the picture shared by Amitabh Bachchan here:
Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmedra have also co-starred in films like Chupke Chupke (1975) and Ram Balram (1980).
Earlier this month, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture in which he was seen rehearsing a scene from the film with Dharmendra.
Dharmendra last featured in 2015 movie Second Hand Husband, directed by Smeep Kang.
Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Sarkar 3 along with Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Amit Sadh and Yami Gautam.
Last month, Mr Bachchan completed shooting the first schedule of his forthcoming film Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
Vijay Krishna Acharya's Thugs Of Hindostan is Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's first film together. The film is expected to release on Diwali next year.
Amitabh Bachchan will next feature in 102 Not Out opposite Rishi Kapoor. The film, directed by Umesh Shukla, is slated to release in theatres on December 1.