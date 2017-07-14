Amitabh Bachchan Sends Texts That Other Stars Keep Ignoring. Ranveer Singh Latest, He Claims

Highlights
- Big B says Ranveer didn't acknowledge the birthday message he sent
- Only, Ranveer claims he did, like 'totally'
- 'I just cross checked it too,' tweeted Ranveer
Read their exchange here:
hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !??— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017
Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017
And it's the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan#GOAT I'm blessed that you even know i exist!— Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017
This was the moment a fan interjected to say Amitabh Bachchan should try WhatsApp. Maybe he should, because just a month ago, Sonam Kapoor missed a birthday text from him. "This is Amitabh Bachchan, my dear. I sent you an SMS on your birthday and you never replied," the senior star tweeted in June. A red-faced Sonam, whose birthday was on June 9, responded, "Oh my God, Sir. I didn't get it. I always reply." She did get Mr Bachchan's son Abhishek's message, though.
... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !!— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017
Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr— Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017
Time for WhatsApp then, Mr Bachchan? The 74-year-old star is among the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and so should have no trouble adopting a new technology - in fact, we're surprised he still uses SMS (it's like when the Internet discovered Sheldon Cooper used Internet Explorer).