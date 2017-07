Amitabh Bachchan Sends Texts That Other Stars Keep Ignoring. Ranveer Singh Latest, He Claims

Highlights Big B says Ranveer didn't acknowledge the birthday message he sent Only, Ranveer claims he did, like 'totally' 'I just cross checked it too,' tweeted Ranveer

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

And it's the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan#GOAT I'm blessed that you even know i exist! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan has been advised by a fan to use WhatsApp instead of texting after he complained on Twitter that actor Ranveer Singh didn't acknowledge the birthday message he sent . Only, Ranveer claims he did, like 'totally.' "Sent you SMS greetings on your birthday. Did not get a reply. Did you see it?" Mr Bachchan asked Ranveer on the comments thread of a tweet that Ranveer posted in response to a birthday wish from a fan. "Except that I totally replied. I just cross checked it too. You were in fact one of the first to even wish," Ranveer Singh tweeted back. "It's these little things that make you the greatest of all time. I'm blessed you even know I exist," the self-professed Big B fan continued. Ranveer Singh was 32 on July 6.Read their exchange here:This was the moment a fan interjected to say Amitabh Bachchan should try WhatsApp. Maybe he should, because just a month ago, Sonam Kapoor missed a birthday text from him. "This is Amitabh Bachchan, my dear. I sent you an SMS on your birthday and you never replied," the senior star tweeted in June. A red-faced Sonam, whose birthday was on June 9, responded, "Oh my God, Sir. I didn't get it. I always reply." She did get Mr Bachchan's son Abhishek 's message, though.Time for WhatsApp then, Mr Bachchan? The 74-year-old star is among the most active Bollywood celebrities on social media and so should have no trouble adopting a new technology - in fact, we're surprised he still uses SMS (it's like when the Internet discovered Sheldon Cooper used Internet Explorer).