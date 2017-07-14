Amitabh Bachchan Sends Texts That Other Stars Keep Ignoring. Ranveer Singh Latest, He Claims

Highlights Big B says Ranveer didn't acknowledge the birthday message he sent Only, Ranveer claims he did, like 'totally' 'I just cross checked it too,' tweeted Ranveer

hey .. but what about my intention .. sent you sms greetings for your birthday .. did not get a reply .. did you see it .. !?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2017

Except that i TOTALLY replied! I just cross checked it too! You were in fact one of the first to even wish! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

And it's the little things like these, that make you THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME !!! #bachchan#GOAT I'm blessed that you even know i exist! — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) July 13, 2017

... and what about ME .. this is Amitabh Bachchan my dear .. i sent you an sms on your birthday and you never replied ..aaarrrgghh !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 12, 2017

Oh my god sir!! I didn't get it!! I always reply!! Thank you so much! I got @juniorbachchan message I'm so so sorry https://t.co/AwG4S9W2xr — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 12, 2017