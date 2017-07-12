Amitabh Bachchan Promised Rs 32 By Kumar Vishwas For Using Father's Poem In Song Last week, Amitabh Bachchan chanced upon the video on Twitter when a follower happened to share the video with the megastar

'Legal will take care of this,' Big B had tweeted last week New Delhi: Highlights Kumar Vishwas' new song had Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem as lyrics 'Deleting the tribute video to Babuji,' Kumar Vishwas tweeted 'Legal will take care of this,' Big B had tweeted last week Neend Ka Nirmaan, Phir Phir. Kumar Vishwas' song, with the same title as the poem, was uploaded last week on YouTube, from where it was shared with Mr Bachchan by a fan.



Read the Twitter exchange between Amitabh Bachchan and Kumar Vishwas:

this is a copyright infringement .. ! legal will take care of this — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 9, 2017

Rcvd appreciation frm all poet's family but Notice frm you Sir.Deleting the Tribute video to Babuji.Sending earned Rs 32 as demanded.Pranam https://t.co/wzq22TZnzf — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) July 12, 2017



Harivansh Rai Bachchan was a celebrated poet of the Nayi Kavita movement. Very little of his work has made its way to Bollywood. Most notably, the Holi song Rang Barse from Amitabh Bachchan's Silsila contains lyrics by the poet. Harivansh Rai Bachchan died in 2003 at the age of 95.



Amitabh Bachchan has wrapped the Malta schedule of his Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif. It releases sometime next year.





