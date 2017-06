Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'Been 44 Years Since,' He Writes

Highlights "44 years of marriage, thank you all for the wishes," Big B tweeted "It's been 44 years since," he wrote in his blog Big B and Jaya Bachchan are parents to Shweta and Abhishek

T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

On June 3, 1973, superstar Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan . They were co-stars of films likeand. On the occasion of their 44th wedding anniversary, Big B shared a picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan on Twitter and wrote, "June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!" The couple is parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek Bachchan. In his blog , the 74-year-old actor writes about the day when he got married to Jaya Bachchan. "...On the 3rd of June 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall .. our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us .. 'hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen.' Its been 44 years since."Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter.After marriage, Big B and Jaya Bachchan continued to work together in the industry. They co-starred in films likeandTheir daughter Shweta is married to a New Delhi-based industrialist Nikhil Nanda while Abhishek, star of films such asandis married to actress Aishwarya Rai.On Thursday, Abhishek posted a throwback picture of the Bachchans when Big B was admitted to the hospital in 1985 and his sister and cousins visited the superstar.Meanwhile, Big B announced that he is all set to host the ninth season of reality show. "has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!" he wrote in his blog Amitabh Bachchan is currently filmingwith Rishi Kapoor. He will be next seen in, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.