Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'Been 44 Years Since,' He Writes

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter.
T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017
After marriage, Big B and Jaya Bachchan continued to work together in the industry. They co-starred in films like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.
Their daughter Shweta is married to a New Delhi-based industrialist Nikhil Nanda while Abhishek, star of films such as Refugee, Dostana and Guru is married to actress Aishwarya Rai.
On Thursday, Abhishek posted a throwback picture of the Bachchans when Big B was admitted to the hospital in 1985 and his sister and cousins visited the superstar.
#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80's ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.
Meanwhile, Big B announced that he is all set to host the ninth season of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. "KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!" he wrote in his blog.
T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017
Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. He will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.