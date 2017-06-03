News Flash
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary: 'Been 44 Years Since,' He Writes

On June 3, 1973, Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan. They were co-stars of films like Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar

All India | Written by | Updated: June 03, 2017 10:25 IST
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan at an award show in Mumbai (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "44 years of marriage, thank you all for the wishes," Big B tweeted
  2. "It's been 44 years since," he wrote in his blog
  3. Big B and Jaya Bachchan are parents to Shweta and Abhishek
On June 3, 1973, superstar Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan. They were co-stars of films like Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar. On the occasion of their 44th wedding anniversary, Big B shared a picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan on Twitter and wrote, "June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!" The couple is parents to two children - daughter Shweta and son Abhishek Bachchan. In his blog, the 74-year-old actor writes about the day when he got married to Jaya Bachchan. "...On the 3rd of June 1973, a few drops of rain began to fall .. our neighbour ran out of their house and excitedly screamed to us .. 'hurry to the wedding, its raining, a good omen.' Its been 44 years since."

Here's what Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter.
 

After marriage, Big B and Jaya Bachchan continued to work together in the industry. They co-starred in films like Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Silsila and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Their daughter Shweta is married to a New Delhi-based industrialist Nikhil Nanda while Abhishek, star of films such as Refugee, Dostana and Guru is married to actress Aishwarya Rai.

On Thursday, Abhishek posted a throwback picture of the Bachchans when Big B was admitted to the hospital in 1985 and his sister and cousins visited the superstar.
 
 

#throwbackthursday taken in the mid 80's ( 1985 if memory serves). I call it Big B and the Bachchan bunch. Dad was hospitalised with Mysthenia Gravis and my sister, cousins and I had gone to visit him. Being too young to understand what all was going on our parents always made it out to be like an outing so that we would not be disturbed by the hospital and its workings. When I used to visit my father after his accident on the sets of "Coolie" in 1982, seeing him connected to many drips and machines, he used to tell me they were kites that he had got for me. I was 6 yrs old. My father was fighting for his life and all I thought about was... why isn't he allowing me to play with these kites??? The innocence of childhood I guess.

A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on



Meanwhile, Big B announced that he is all set to host the ninth season of reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. "KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!" he wrote in his blog.
 

Amitabh Bachchan is currently filming 102 Not Out with Rishi Kapoor. He will be next seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.
 

