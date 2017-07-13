Amit Shah To Visit Haryana In August To Strengthen BJP Hold in State

BJP president Amit Shah will be on a three-day visit to Haryana next month during which he will also review the works undertaken by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar government. Mr Shah will visit Haryana from August 2-4, confirmed state BJP president, Subhash Barala."He will arrive on August 2. On the first day of his visit, he will hold a review meeting with the chief minister and cabinet ministers to take stock of implementation of the schemes related to poor."Discussion will also be held on the targets to be achieved," he said.Mr Shah would meet state office-bearers on August 3 and discuss organisational structure and activities and leave for Delhi the next day, Mr Barala said. He said that the BJP president will take stock of the steps being taken to strengthen the party organisation in the state.Amit Shah is on a 110-day country-wide tour which began in Jammu in April this year. His tour will be in two phases-- 95 days and 15 days.With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-root level.The BJP president had visited Union Territory Chandigarh in May.