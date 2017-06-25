Amit Shah To Visit Goa On July 1, Will Interact With BJP Workers And MLAs

This would be Amit Shah's second trip to Goa after the BJP-led government came to power in the state following the Assembly elections held in February this year.

Amit Shah is visiting all states over a 110-day tour as a part of efforts to further strengthen BJP.

Panaji:  BJP president Amit Shah will be on two-day visit to Goa from July 1 to discuss the party's organisational issues with the local leadership, a senior leader said today.

This would be Mr Shah's second trip to Goa after the BJP-led government came to power in the state following the Assembly elections held in February this year.

"Amit Shahji will be arriving here as a part of the tour to discuss the party's organisational matters. He would be interacting with the party workers and MLAs during his visit," BJP MP from South Goa, Narendra Sawaikar, told news agency PTI.

The BJP, despite having won less number of seats than the Congress in the state Assembly polls, managed to cobble up a coalition with Goa Forward Party, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party and independents, to form the government.

During his visit in April, Mr Shah was felicitated for the party's victory in four of the five states where elections were held earlier this year.

Mr Shah had recently visited Maharashtra with an aim to strengthen the party base.

He is visiting all states over a 110-day tour as a part of his efforts to further strengthen the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

