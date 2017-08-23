Amit Shah To Take Oath As Rajya Sabha MP On Friday

BJP chief Amit Shah will take oath as Rajya Sabha member on August 25.Sources in the Rajya Sabha secretariat said the Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu, will administer the oath to Mr Shah on Friday.The BJP chief is making his debut in Parliament. He was elected to the Upper House from Gujarat earlier this month.The BJP lacks majority in the House. Mr Shah's entry into the Rajya Sabha is likely to give a boost to the party.Mr Shah has been a five-term MLA in the Gujarat assembly.The 52-year-old BJP chief was elected to Parliament earlier this month after a bitterly fought battle between his party and the Congress. While Mr Shah's own election was a breeze, he tried his best to prevent the re-election of senior Congress leader and old rival Ahmed Patel. Mr Patel just about scraped through, aided by an Election Commission intervention that the BJP has protested against.The two leaders, both known as the master political strategists in their own parties will now sit across each other in the Upper House and sparks are expected to fly.Ahmed Patel won the prestige battle amid absolute disarray in the Gujarat unit of the Congress, with legislators deserting the party days before the election and cross-voting.