Amit Shah To Begin Three-Day Visit To Odisha Tomorrow

With BJP focussing on expanding its base in Oisha ahead of the 2019 elections, party president Amit Shah is set to embark on a three-day tour of the state from tomorrow.The much-awaited Odisha visit of Amit Shah is a part of BJP's strategy to strengthen the party in the state under 'Mo Booth Sabuthu Majboot' (My Booth is the Strongest) programme, BJP Odisha unit president Basant Panda said.Buoyed by its impressive performance in the panchayat poll performance in the state in February this year, BJP is gearing up to strengthen the party in Odisha.Besides attending party workers' meetings in Ganjam, Jajpur and Khurda districts, Shah is scheduled to interact with leaders and discuss strategies to strengthen the organisation in the state, Mr Panda said.He is scheduled to attend a party workers conference in Ganjam district on July 4 and another the next day in Jajpur district. On July 6, Shah is slated to meet BJP zilla parishad (ZP) members, block presidents and vice-presidents in Khurda district.The BJP president is also slated to meet senior party leaders and hold discussion on strategies to be adopted to further widen its base in Odisha, where assembly elections are due in 2019 together with the Lok Sabha polls.