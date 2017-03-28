Amit Shah To Be Felicitated By Gujarat BJP Tomorrow

The BJP workers in Gujarat are all set to accord a grand welcome and felicitate their president Amit Shah tomorrow during the 'Vijay Vishwas Karyakarta Sammelan'.It will be Mr Shah's first visit to his home state after the election results of five states, including Uttar Pradesh early this month.Key party leaders, including Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy CM Nitin Patel and state BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani will be present for the event, said a release issued by the party today."As our party chief is coming to his home state for the first time after the election results of five states, including Uttar Pradesh, we have organised this programme tomorrow at Sabarmati Riverfront to felicitate him in a grand manner," said the release.Later, Mr Shah, who is the MLA from Naranpura seat of Ahmedabad, will attend the ongoing Budget Session of the Gujarat Assembly on March 30, a day before the session draws to a close.Mr Shah is expected to stay here till March 31 and hold meetings with key party leaders as Assembly polls in Gujarat are also approaching, party sources said.