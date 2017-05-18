Amit Shah To Arrive On 2-Day Visit To Chandigarh On May 20

BJP President Amit Shah will arrive on a two-day visit to Chandigarh on Saturday as part of his country-wide 95-day tour, which began from Jammu last month.Mr Shah is travelling across states to strategise and find ways to strengthen the party at the grass-roots level with an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."He will arrive here on Saturday morning and has a packed schedule," Chandigarh BJP President, Sanjay Tandon said here today.Mr Shah will hold a series of meetings with councillors, office bearers, workers etc and will also review the party's organisational activities, Mr Tandon said.He will also unveil at the BJP office here a statue of RSS icon Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, whose birth centenary is being observed.He will also inaugurate a library named after Nanaji Deshmukh and an e-library.Mr Shah will hold organisational meetings and interact with prominent people from areas like medicine, law, finance and art on Sunday as well."Chandigarh is the fourth place on Shah's itinerary for the 95-day tour which began with his visit to Jammu on April 29. The BJP chief has also visited Himachal Pradesh and Tripura after his Jammu visit," Mr Tandon said.The main aim of the visit was to strengthen the party at the booth-level and to reach out to the masses with the prime minister's pro-poor schemes, he said.Huge cutouts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Shah have also been erected at the party office here.