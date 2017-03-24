Amit Shah To Address BJP's Mega Convention In Delhi Tomorrow

The Delhi BJP is banking on its mega convention of booth-level workers, to be addressed by Amit Shah tomorrow, to reinvigorate the party's ranks ahead of the municipal polls in the national capital.The party's Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari today said BJP president Amit Shah's "interactive session", in presence of a number of Union ministers, will enthuse the workers, around 65,000 of whom are expected to attend tomorrow's convention.Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Nirmala Sitharaman and Sanjeev Balyan are likely to address the gathering at Ramlila Maidan, which will begin at 10 am."Booth-level workers are at the very core of the BJP's electoral success and its connect with the masses across the states. Five in-charges from each booth will be present at the convention," Mr Tiwari said.The BJP has dubbed the group of five booth in-charges as 'Panch Parmeshwar', saying these "workers will work like 'panchs' towards getting administrative justice for people".The convention was to be held on March 19 but had to be postponed as in Uttar Pradesh, Aditya Nath Yogi-led BJP government was sworn in on that day.Meanwhile, Mr Tiwari took a veiled jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying "a few people have only misused the historic ground (Ramlila Maidan) in the past".The swearing-in ceremony of the Kejriwal government was held at the ground in central Delhi in 2015 after the AAP stormed to power with 67 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly.The polls to the three civic bodies of the national capital will be held on April 23. BJP has been at the helm of the corporations since 2007.