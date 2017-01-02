Amit Shah Seeks Support For Change In Uttar Pradesh

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday sought the support of the people of Uttar Pradesh to bring about a "parivartan" in the state in the coming assembly elections.Addressing the 'Maha Parivartan' rally at Ramabai Sthal in Lucknow, Mr Shah said the state had been ruined by both the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party.The time had come to change the destiny of the country's most populous state, he said.Take potshots at the ongoing feud in the Samajwadi Party, Shah said the "chacha" and "bhatija" were squabbling while the development of the state had taken a backseat.And referring to BSP chief Mayawati, he said even the "bua" had not contributed positively to the state and it was because of these two parties that Uttar Pradesh remained backward.He said an all round development of Uttar Pradesh would become possible only when the BJP was voted to power.