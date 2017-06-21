Amit Shah Joins Baba Ramdev For Yoga Day Event In Ahmedabad

BJP chief Amit Shah joined Yoga guru Ramdev this morning at an event in Ahmedabad to celebrate the Inetrnational Yoga Day. The two perfomed Yoga moves in presence of lakhs of participants, who had assembled at the city's GMDC ground since 5.30 am.Meanwhile, PM Modi led a massive Yoga event in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where nearly 50,000 people performed Yoga.Speaking at the third edition of the International Yoga Day here, PM Modi pointed out how the UN had accepted his proposal in record time to celebrate June 21 as the International Yoga Day.Calling Yoga a zero-cost insurance, PM Modi called for standardisation of yoga and pointed out how the young were captivated by yoga, an age-old tradition propounded by saints and seers."I request people to make yoga a part of their life. We may not master yoga or become teachers but we should not stop from doing yoga," he said. "Yoga not only enlightens the body but also the soul."Heavy rain this morning did not deter the excited Yoga lovers in Lucknow and Delhi, who were seen at venues with umbrellas, wrapped in raincoats, some even used Yoga mats to shield themselves, the move noticed by PM Modi too."People who have assembled here defying weather are not only highlighting the importance of Yoga but Yoga mats too," he jokingly said.In Delhi, Union ministers Venkaiah Naidu, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and NDA's presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind took part in the celebrations in Connaught Place.