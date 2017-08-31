Amit Shah Holds Strategy Meet With Team For Gujarat Polls

With 'Mission-150' on his mind, BJP chief Amit Shah today held a strategy session with the party leaders tasked with leading its charge in the upcoming Gujarat assembly polls.Union ministers Arun Jaitley, who has been made the state's election in-charge, as well as Narendra Singh, Jitendra Singh, PP Chaudhury and Niramala Sitharaman - the four co-incharges - met Mr Shah at his residence and were joined by senior organisational leaders including general secretaries Ram Lal and Bhupender Yadav."Detailed discussions were held over the Gujarat polls. We have kept our eyes on 'Mission-150' and will work with enthusiasm and energy to achieve it," Mr Yadav, who is in-charge of the state's affairs, later told reporters.Gujarat BJP chief Jitubhai Vaghani also attended the meeting. The assembly poll is slated for later this year.The party has set a target of winning 150 seats in the 182-member assembly. In the last elections in 2012 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the state's Chief Minister, the BJP had won 116 seats. In 2007 and 2002, two other polls it fought under PM Modi, it had won 117 and 127 seats.With PM Modi now the prime minister, the party must strive to win 150 seats, Mr Shah had told party leaders in Gujarat earlier.The state has witnessed a lot of development under PM Modi and it has to be continued, Mr Yadav said today, adding that organisational matters related to the state elections were discussed in the meeting.The western state has emerged as a saffron citadel with the BJP in power there since 1995 except for over an year when its rebel Shankersinh Vaghela split the party and formed a government with the support of the Congress.Mr Vaghela recently quit the Congress. Many of his supporters have joined the BJP.