Amit Shah And Other Top Leaders Likely To Attend RSS Meet In Vrindavan

Issues such as attacks on RSS cadres in the Left-ruled Kerala and the recent violence in Haryana after the arrest of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will also be discussed in the RSS meet to start tomorrow.

All India | | Updated: August 31, 2017 19:30 IST
93 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Amit Shah And Other Top Leaders Likely To Attend RSS Meet In Vrindavan

Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath and Rajnath Singh are likely to attend the RSS meet starting tomorrow

New Delhi:  BJP president Amit Shah and the top brass of the Sangh Parivar are expected to attend a three-day meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its 40 allied organisations, including the BJP, beginning tomorrow.

The meeting, to be held at Keshav Dham in Vrindavan, will take stock of the work done by the organisations, a senior functionary said.

Issues such as attacks on RSS cadres in the Left-ruled Kerala and the recent violence in Haryana after the arrest of Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim will also be discussed, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will chair the meet to be attended by other senior sangh functionaries such as Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Dattatreya Hosabale and Krishna Gopal.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, senior Union minister Rajnath Singh and Pravin Togadia of the VHP are also likely to be present.

This will be the first major meeting of the RSS in Uttar Pradesh after the BJP came to power in the state earlier this year.

Some state BJP leaders are also expected to attend.

RSS 'prachar pramukh' Manmohan Vaidya had called the meet a routine affair and said it was a platform for all sections of the Parivar for sharing details on the work done by them in their respective fields.

Trending

Share this story on

93 Shares
ALSO READIn Road Rage, Rocky Yadav, Driving Range Rover, Shot A Student: Court
Amit ShahRSS meetRashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linkRedmi 4a SaleLG V30

................................ Advertisement ................................