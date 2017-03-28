Amid Tight Security, Vaishno Devi Shrine Ready For Navratras

Amid tight security arrangements, the week-long Navratra festival will begin today at cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi and its base camp Katra in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district."All arrangements have been put in place for pilgrims visiting the shrine during the Navratras beginning from tomorrow," Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, said on Sunday.A police officer said all security arrangements have been made amid increase vigilance at the base-camp Katra and enroute area by CRPF troops.The board has made elaborate arrangements for the large number of pilgrims who are likely to visit the cave shrine."These arrangements include ensuring proper water and power supply along the track leading to the shrine, sanitation and availability of special fast related food at the Bhojanalayas of the shrine board," he said.Mr Sahu reviewed the to-date status of these arrangements with Additional Chief Executive Officers of the Shrine Board Piyush Singla and other officials keeping in view the large flow of pilgrims expected during the Navratras.He took stock of the arrangements put in place from Katra to Bhawan for the pilgrims.Giving details of arrangements made for the Navratras, the CEO said the Bhawan of Mata Vaishno Devi, Atka and the area surrounding it have been tastefully decorated with flowers brought from various parts of the country and abroad.All the routes leading to the holy cave shrine have been prepared for smooth movement of pilgrims, besides ensuring sufficient supplies of provisions, food, water etc. along the track, he added.The CEO said that the shrine board has also launched a special sanitation drive on the track and in the Bhawan area for ensuring utmost sanitation and cleanliness.This cleanliness drive is in addition to the normal sanitation activities of the shrine board which include maintaining sanitation along the entire track and various establishments of it.