Amid Stand-Off In Sikkim, China Cancels Indian Journalists' Trip To Tibet

China has cancelled a trip of Indian journalists to Tibet, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said on Sunday. The cancellation of their trip, which was scheduled from July 8-15, came in the backdrop of a stand-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Doklam area of the Sikkim sector.A batch of Indian journalists were supposed to visit Tibet at the invitation of the Chinese government -- China organises sponsored visit for select Indian journalists to Tibet every year.A stand-off erupted between the Indian troops and the Chinese army after the Indian military blocked construction of the road by China in the Doklam, an area claimed as "sovereign territory" by China in the Sikkim sector of the India-China border. This is the longest standoff between the two armies since 1962.India on Friday expressed deep concern over China constructing the road in the area and said it had conveyed to Beijing that such an action would represent a significant change of status quo with "serious" security implications for India.The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops led to the cancellation of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim.India has pushed in more troops in a "non-combative mode" to strengthen its position in an area near Sikkim.Asking India to withdraw its troops from the area to end the current standoff, Xinhua news agency said on Sunday, "It is well known that the Sikkim section of the China-India boundary has been demarcated by the 1890 Sino-British treaty".