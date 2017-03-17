Amid Outrage, TVF Says 'Should have Handled Response Better'

New Delhi: After being criticised for how they dealt with molestation allegations against their boss Arunabh Kumar, The Viral Fever has now admitted in a second statement that they should have handled their initial response better. "We did send out an instant response, which may have been a bit too quick & emotional. We recognize that we should have handled that response better", said the company. The company in their initial response said they would leave 'no stone unturned to find the author of the article'.
On March 12, an anonymous blogger alleged she was sexually harassed by Arunabh Kumar during her two years at the firm. TVF however continues to maintain that there is no past record of any such person in the company, as described in the blog. The viral blog was followed by at least five women making similar allegations. "Please know that we are sincerely looking into each one of them. We are committed to getting to the bottom of these allegations", said TVF.
Meanwhile, an FIR was filed against Founder and CEO Arunabh Kumar following a third-party complaint by lawyer Rizwan Siddique.
The lawyer is not representing any of the women. Last week, Arunabh Kumar, in an exclusive interview to Mumbai Mirror, had denied all allegations against him. "Social media has already declared me an offender, but I am ready to address all the allegations against me. I am open to receiving a police complaint so that I can respond legally as well", he said.
As the company is embroiled in the controversy, they have also called off the launch of their new web series 'Bisht, Please'. The show was to start from March 18 but has been indefinitely postponed for now.
(with inputs from IANS)