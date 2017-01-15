Amid Low Key Birthday, Mayawati's High Spirited Attack On Rivals

Highlights Mayawati attacked Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, called him "tainted" Split in Samajwadi Party will be an advantage to the BJP: Mayawati She was addressing a press conference in Lucknow on her 61st birthday

With less than a month to go for Uttar Pradesh elections, Bahujan Samaj Party or BSP chief Mayawati's birthday was a low key affair. There was no call for donations, no cake cutting - just an hour speech by her at a press conference in Lucknow. The code of conduct is in place in the state where the elections will be held next month.On her 61st birthday, Ms Mayawati launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, calling him "tainted" and said the speculated alliance between the Congress and his party wouldn't help either. "People have to decide whether they want to vote for a government that oversaw riots like in Muzaffarnagar or the BSP's whose top priority has been law and order," the BSP chief said.Claiming the Congress and SP together won't be able to defeat the BJP, Ms Mayawati said, "there's split in Samajwadi Party and in their voters too so even if they enter into an alliance , both factions of the Samajwadi Party will ensure they defeat each other and in turn will bring advantage to the BJP."For over 30 minutes of her hour-long speech, the BSP chief criticised the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation drive. The BJP has made notes ban a major poll plank in UP, but Mayawati said it wouldn't help the party."The BJP says there will be a positive impact of demonetisation on the polls, but the people will give them a sound reply in the coming state elections," she said.Responding to the BSP chief's remarks, BJP leader Shrikant Sharma said, "The people have not forgotten the corruption done by (Ms) Mayawati. That's why her government was rejected by the state in previous elections. "Ms Mayawati had addressed six big rallies across the state before November's note ban. In the 2 months since--she has addressed none. There also has been the Enforcement Directorate scrutiny on her party's bank account in a Delhi suburb that saw 104 crore rupees deposited after November. But, party sources say smaller public meetings targeted at specific groups are being organised regularly.