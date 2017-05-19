Amid EVMs (Vote Machines) Controversy, Election Commission's Demo Tomorrow

Amid a debate over EVMs or Electronic Voting Machines, the Election Commission will hold a live demo tomorrow to prove that the machines cannot be tampered with. A nearly two-hour demo will be held on the sidelines of a press conference tomorrow at the Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.The powerful election body is also likely to announce dates for the "EVM hackathon" - its challenge to those who have alleged that the machines have been rigged in recent elections to favour the ruling BJP.Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been the loudest in suggesting that EVMs were manipulated in the state polls as well as Delhi civic elections to ensure that most votes went to the BJP, no matter what the voter chose.At a special session of the Delhi Assembly earlier this month, AAP claimed that it had cracked the code for hacking EVMs and also gave a demo - but on a replica.