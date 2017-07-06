Amid Cheering Crowd, PM Narendra Modi Praises Indian Jews For Aiding Israel's Development

"My Indian brothers and sisters toiled day and night to realise the vision of 'May the desert bloom'" said the Prime Minister.
Indian Jews, added PM Modi, contribute to progress in Israel's agriculture and health sectors.
The sentiment was shared by the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well who was present at the event and had addressed the gathering of about 5,000 odd people ahead of PM Modi. Before PM Modi's speech, Mr Netanyahu had said the Jews, "love India, they love Israel, they love our friendship." He said the two countries "have a vast programme to take our ties to new heights. But we have a human bridge between us."
Mr Netanyahu further added: "I want to see young Indians come to Israel backpacking on the curry trail."
The bonhomie between PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart was at full display here as well as both the leaders showered praises at each other.
PM Netanyahu and @PMOIndia@narendramodi attended a reception for the Indian community in Israel. #IndiaIsraelFriendship 🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/FNyQvLHTUJ— PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) July 5, 2017
PM Modi also reflected on the friendship of Israel and India dating back several centuries.
Shedding light on India's 800-year-old connection with Israel PM said the Jewish nation's links with India dates back to centuries. "It may have been 25 years of our diplomatic relations but our ties have are hundreds of years old," said Prime Minister Modi.
He further drew parallels between Indian and Israeli culture, saying, "our cooperation is of tradition, culture and mutual trust and friendship".
"In our Puranas there's a similarity, we celebrate Holi and Israel marks Purin. We celebrate Diwali and in Israel Hanukkah is celebrated," he said.
The Prime Minister also recalled the spiritual link between India and Israel, and said that it was the Indian Sufi saint Baba Fareed, who meditated in Jerusalem in twelfth century.
On his third day and final day of his visit, PM Modi will pay homage to the Haifa Indian Cemetery.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)