Collapse
Expand

'Amazon, Behave': Top Bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das Says Tweeted As Citizen

All India | | Updated: January 16, 2017 10:44 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Amazon, Behave': Top Bureaucrat Shaktikanta Das Says Tweeted As Citizen

Amazon's US portal has put up flip flops with Mahatma Gandhi's face. (File Photo)

New Delhi:  In a tweet on Sunday, Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said Amazon must stop "being flippant about Indian symbols and icons", as images emerged of flip-flops with Mahatma Gandhi's images on sale. Later, the top bureaucrat clarified that he had commented "as a citizen of India."

The e-tailing giant had earlier apologized for Indian flag doormats sold on its Canadian site after Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj's threat to withhold visas of Amazon officials.

Shaktikanta Das' comment yesterday was seen as a strong reaction to another article hurtful to Indian sentiment being sold on the website.The top officer later clarified that his comment was "as a citizen of India as I felt strongly about it. Nothing more should be read into it."

He also tweeted: "Remain committed to economic reform, ease of doing business and open trade. Sometimes (sic) get touchy when our icons are involved."

Days ago, Amazon removed flag doormats from its Canadian website after a furious Sushma Swaraj - whose attention was drawn to the mats in tweets - demanded an apology and threatened to cancel visas of Amazon officials.

After the flags, Sushma Swaraj received more tweets flagging beach sandals with Gandhi's images being sold on the Amazon US site.

Not specifically referring to the flip-flops, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said, "As a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, our Ambassador in Washington has been instructed to convey to Amazon that while providing a platform for third party vendors, they should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments."

(With PTI inputs)

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUP Elections 2017: Grand Alliance II? Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi Wait For 'Cycle' Verdict
Shaktikanta DasAmazonMahatma Gandhi flip-flopsIndian flag doormatsSushma Swaraj

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................