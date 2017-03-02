Amarnath Yatra 2017: Registration For the Yatra Has Begun

Amid the chants of "Bham Bham Bhole", the registration of pilgrims for this year's pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine has begun for both Baltal and Chandanwari routes on Wednesday. This year's pilgrimage will begin simultaneously on both the routes from June 29 and end on Raksha Bandhan (August 7).According to the spokesperson, the registration will be done through over 400 designated branches of Punjab National Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank and YES Bank located in various States of the country.The procedure which the pilgrims need to follow to register for the yatra, has been put on the Board's website, said PK Tripathi, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).The website also contains an application form and state-wise list of Bank Branches which the people can visit for registering themselves for the pilgrimage this year.The pilgrims who propose to travel by helicopter do not require advance registration as their helicopter ticket shall suffice the purpose.