Kashmir Attack: PM Narendra Modi Says India Will Never Be Bogged Down By Evil Designs Of Hate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday night strongly condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir and asserted that India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks and "evil designs of hate".He said he spoke to Governor NN Vohra and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and assured all possible assistance required. At least seven pilgrims were killed and a number of others injured in the terror attack in Anantnag district of south Kashmir tonight."Pained beyond words on the dastardly attack on peaceful Amarnath Yatris in J&K. The attack deserves strongest condemnation from everyone," PM Modi tweeted."My thoughts are with all those who lost their loved ones in the attack in J&K. My prayers with the injured," he added. In yet another tweet, the prime minister said, "India will never get bogged down by such cowardly attacks & the evil designs of hate.(sic)"