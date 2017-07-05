Amarinder Singh To Meet Rahul Gandhi To Discuss Cabinet Expansion

The Cabinet expansion was expected to take place this week but since Rahul Gandhi was abroad, Amarinder Singh was not able to discuss the matter with him.

All India | | Updated: July 05, 2017 01:28 IST
Amarinder Singh will meet Rahul Gandhi this week to seek Cabinet expansion. (File)

Chandigarh:  Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday said that he will be meeting Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi this week to discuss the expansion of the state Cabinet.

Mr Singh told reporters in Chandigarh that "he will be going to Delhi on Thursday and will discuss the matter with Rahul this week".

Earlier, the expansion was expected to take place this week but since Mr Gandhi was abroad, the chief minister had not been able to discuss the matter with him.

After steering the party to a stupendous victory, Amarinder Singh took oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16.

Mr Singh was sworn in as the state's 26th chief minister along with nine ministers. He can induct nine more ministers in his cabinet. 

