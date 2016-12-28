Amarinder Singh Must Stop Misleading People With His Imaginative Agenda: Parkash Singh Badal

Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal today asked state Congress chief Amarinder Singh to stop "misleading" people with his "imaginative nine-point agenda". "There is not a single reminiscence of Amarinder's regime that was not marked by his inaccessibility and epicurean nature," he alleged at a Sangat Darshan programme.Punjab had reached its "lowest ebb" during Mr Amarinder's rule and now he is trying to "befool" people by such gimmicks, he said."People are wise and they can see that the Congress and the AAP are empty vessels against Punjab's unprecedented development in the past decade under SAD-BJP rule," Mr Badal said.The Chief Minister also asked Mr Amarinder to stop making frivolous complaints to the Election Commission by "distorting facts"."The false complaints being made by the state Congress chief reflects his mounting frustration due to massive support for the alliance government," he claimed.Hitting out at the AAP, Mr Badal said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before seeking support for his party in Punjab must explain why his government took a stand against the state's interests on the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link (SYL) canal issue in the Supreme Court."In SYL, Kejriwal was making every effort to benefit his native state, Haryana, at the cost of Punjab's interest," he said, alleging that the AAP is anti-Punjab and anti-people.Challenging AAP to field its top gun against him from Lambi Assembly segment, Mr Badal said, "Anybody is welcome to test the waters from this segment. But one thing is sure, people will trounce every candidate pitted against the SAD-BJP alliance not only in Lambi but across the state."Accusing the Congress and AAP for promoting "politics of opportunism by encouraging defections", he said if these parties form government then it will be disastrous for Punjab.