Allahabad Varsity Violence: 22 Arrested, Yogi Adityanath Seeks Report

Twenty-two persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence and arson on the Allahabad University (AU) campus yesterday, a senior police official said today."We have arrested 22 persons so far, including the four who had been caught yesterday. A case has been registered against 46 named and around 2,000 others persons, who have not been named, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for violence, arson and violation of prohibitory orders", Deputy Superintendent of Police Vijay Shanker Tiwari said.Mr Tiwari, who is in-charge of the Colonelganj Circle under which the sprawling AU campus falls, said a search was on for the accused not yet arrested.Four persons were arrested yesterday when they chanted slogans at the University guest house, in violation of the prohibitory orders clamped on the area earlier this week.The agitators were demanding an investigation into alleged financial irregularities at the University.A meeting of the varsity's Executive Council was underway at the guest house.Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed a few days back when attempts of the University authorities and police to evict illegal occupants from hostels met with angry protests.The Allahabad High Court has repeatedly directed the varsity's administration to evict those who have been staying in the hostels illegally.The news of the arrests had triggered violent protests during which youths torched a bus and hurled stones, damaging window panes and vehicles, until they were quelled by the police which was aided by Rapid Action Force and Provincial Armed Constabulary.